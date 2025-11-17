Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows for sale in Koinoteta Phoinikarion, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
A quite stunning property on the market, a huge 3 bedroom Bungalow situated in the beautiful…
$2,26M
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
A modern Bungalow under construction by the owner on a large field of 13,137 sqm. 4 bedrooms…
$1,73M
