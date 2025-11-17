Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows with garden for sale in Koinoteta Phoinikarion, Cyprus

1 property total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
A modern Bungalow under construction by the owner on a large field of 13,137 sqm. 4 bedrooms…
$1,73M
