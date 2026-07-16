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Monthly rent of villas with garden in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Luxury three Bedroom Villa with Swimming Pool on 3,000 sq.m. Plot in Pareklisia Experience …
$5,158
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 840 m²
Discover an exceptional luxury villa for rent in the highly sought-after area of Parekklisia…
$18,921
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 412 m²
Ample space awaits to accommodate your every need in this luxury furnished and privately gat…
$22,867
per month
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
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Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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