Houses with garden for sale in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus

3 bedroom townthouse in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Aqua Park - is a modern residential complex in Limassol's tourist area, located within the …
$574,799
3 bedroom house in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
This attractive resale house offers comfortable living with an internal space of 97 m2. The …
$783,816
