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Monthly rent of bungalows with garden in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom bungalow in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Experience comfortable living in this beautifully maintained ground-floor bungalow, ideally …
$4,033
per month
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