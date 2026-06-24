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Bungalows for long term rent in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom bungalow in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Modern ground floor house of 130 sq.m. available for rent, situated on a 575 sq.m. plot, off…
$4,065
per month
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MySpace Real Estate
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English, Русский
3 bedroom bungalow in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Experience comfortable living in this beautifully maintained ground-floor bungalow, ideally …
$4,033
per month
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