Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Mones Lemesou
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

villas
11
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Stunning modern house now available in the Moni area of Limassol.The garden area has a beaut…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go