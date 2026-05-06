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Office 651 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 651 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 651 m²
Commercial building located in Agios Ioannis, Limassol. The property spans 651 m² on a 362 m…
$2,64M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 1 283 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 283 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 283 m²
A rare opportunity to acquire a fully completed seven-storey commercial building located on …
$11,14M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 4 174 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 4 174 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 4 174 m²
Flagship Class A premium commercial building in Limassol's most prestigious business corrido…
$20,52M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Restaurant in Peyia, Cyprus
Restaurant
Peyia, Cyprus
Located on a hill in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Peyia, this land plot offers a rare c…
$1,99M
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Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Floor 2/4
Masterful design and state-of-the-art construction characterize this modern business center.…
$17,880
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3/4
Located in the heart of Limassol, this Class A+ commercial development is designed for compa…
$1,87M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 2 794 m² in Moni, Cyprus
Commercial property 2 794 m²
Moni, Cyprus
Area 2 794 m²
A commercial building located at a prime corner position in the City Centre of Limassol. The…
$11,85M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 78 m² in Polemi, Cyprus
Shop 78 m²
Polemi, Cyprus
Area 78 m²
Premium Commercial Showroom – Polemi Main Road A rare commercial opportunity located on the…
$181,601
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Commercial property 1 052 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 052 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 052 m²
Detached mixed-use development building in the heart of Limassol — Agia Zoni area, on one of…
$2,69M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Modern luxury office floor in Agia Fyla, Limassol, offering an exceptional working environme…
$3,40M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 2/4
Located in the heart of Limassol, this Class A+ commercial development is designed for compa…
$1,37M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 190 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 190 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Semi - Detached two storey building in Strovolos of Nicosia District. It is ideally situated…
$269,723
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