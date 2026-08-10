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Townhouses for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
For sale: Discover modern living in this under-construction townhouse, offering 140 m² of in…
$812,696
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3 bedroom townthouse in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
For sale: Discover modern living in this under-construction townhouse, offering 140 m² of in…
$815,141
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3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern townhouse under construction in the prestigious area of Agios Tikhonas. The…
$804,348
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