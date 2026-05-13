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Houses with garden for sale in Koilani, Cyprus

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Kilani, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Kilani, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Nestled in the serene and picturesque village of Koilani, this charmingly renovated two-bedr…
$153,492
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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