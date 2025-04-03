Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koilani
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Koilani, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Koilani, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koilani, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Detached 4 bedroom house located in Koilani area, Limassol. Koilani is one of the most famou…
$760,025
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koilani, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes