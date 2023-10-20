Houses for sale in Kathikas, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room house in Kathikas, Cyprus
2 room house
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
€358,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
One of the most spectacular sea view properties in the renowned Kamares Village in Tala, Paf…
€1,30M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€270,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€428,400
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 253 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€727,685
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€555,920
Villa Villa with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa Villa with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached villas under construction located in Coral Bay, Paphos city. Very spacious living q…
€684,800
Villa Villa with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa Villa with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 27 Luxury 3 Bedroom Villas from €350.000 in Cyprus. Pegia Villas is a New Developme…
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 1
When completed, this magnificent 2 storey villa which boasts a highly sought-after location …
€708,490
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€880,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€410,000

