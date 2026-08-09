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Houses for sale in Kathikas, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kathikas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
The home itself is spacious-offering 4 en suite private bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The Master…
$2,54M
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