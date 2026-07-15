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Penthouses for sale in Kalavasos, Cyprus

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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kalavasos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Two-bedroom penthouse located near the Zygi roundabout, midway between Limassol and Larnaca,…
$342,812
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MySpace Real Estate
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