UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Greater Nicosia
Apartments
Pool Apartments for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Strovolos
78
Nicosia
41
Lakatamia
6
Apartment
Clear all
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
172 m²
4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 172 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€727,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
151 m²
5/5
For sale apartment of 151 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€523,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
92 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
€365,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
75 m²
6/1
For sale apartment of 75 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sevent…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4
169 m²
1
For sale apartment of 169 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the groun…
€2,40M
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
117 m²
1
For sale 2 bedroom apartments on the 11th floor with bewitching sea views, in a 16-story tow…
€2,20M
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
112 m²
1
This exclusive project offers you an elegant, modern, stylish three-bedroom apartment, which…
€800,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4
120 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
€1,02M
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
283 m²
1
Penthouse for sale with 4 bedrooms in an elite residential building in Limassol. The project…
€790,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
67 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
€121,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with veranda
Lakatamia, Cyprus
2
80 m²
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
€165,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
3
256 m²
It is for sale under construction, a penthouse of three bedrooms in Archangelos / Anthoupoli…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
134 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
€615,112
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
144 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
€262,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
83 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 83 sq.m. covered inter…
€200,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
75 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 75 sq.m. covered inter…
€200,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
140 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
€650,000
Recommend
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
144 m²
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
€255,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with floor heating
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
183 m²
€621,500
Recommend
Property types in Greater Nicosia
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
Properties features in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL