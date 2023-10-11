Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

3 room apartment with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Duplex for sale with an area of 180 sq.m. In Nicosia. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The thi…
€800,000
3 room apartment with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 166 sq.m. In Nicosia. The apartment is located on the seventh floor an…
€698,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 180 sq.meters in Nicosia. The duplex is situated on the second floor and …
€800,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 166 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. …
€698,000

