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Villas with garden for sale in Fyti, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Fyti, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 280 m²
NOTE: Ready in 3 weeks - One month. Discover a refined living in this exceptional, brand ne…
$1,70M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fyti, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 280 m²
NOTE: Ready in 3 weeks - One month. Discover a refined living in this exceptional, brand ne…
$1,70M
Leave a request
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Properties features in Fyti, Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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