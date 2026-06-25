Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Fyti
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Fyti, Cyprus

;
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Fyti, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale is a spacious detached Bungalow house located in the serene area of Lasa, offering …
$966,997
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Fyti, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go