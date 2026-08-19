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Villas for sale in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Bali House A - a unique home in Palodia, Limassol, where Bali-inspired architecture meets Me…
$1,10M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This stunning detached villa is offered in a project in the prestigious area of Ag…
$3,37M
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