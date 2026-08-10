Studios for Sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

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Studios in Famagusta District, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
Готовый блок в новом комплексе апартаментов и вилл в 50 м от собственного  пляжа, с действую…
$109,442
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1 room studio apartment in Famagusta District, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
🌿 Resort-Style Living with a River Touch Studios and Duplexes for Sale – Perfect for Livi…
$102,266
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