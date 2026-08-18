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Residential properties for sale in Dhekelia, Cyprus

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houses
20
22 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Minden, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Five-bedroom house set on a large 880 m² plot, ideally located next to the Mariandy Hotel on…
$1,02M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Minden, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
4-Bedroom Bungalow in a Gated Complex — Larnaca Bay, Dhekelia Area Spacious 4-bedroom bunga…
$1,28M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Modern house for sale in Dekeleia, Larnaca, just 350m from the Beach. Only a 5-minute drive …
$702,377
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5 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
Not more than a 5 minutes drive from Larnaca town centre, this beautiful  house is located i…
$1,11M
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4 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Brand new villa completed year 2023 with ready title deed. Just 350 meters distance from Dek…
$808,618
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Minden, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
4-Bedroom Bungalow in a Gated Complex — Larnaca Bay, Dhekelia Area Spacious 4-bedroom bunga…
$905,193
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Ultra-luxury beach front villas named after the precious and rare gems. Each villa is indepe…
$3,47M
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4 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Deluxe 4-bedroom villa in Dhekelia area, Larnaca with walking distance to the beach. Just 60…
$1,56M
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5 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
New  project  of  8  high-end  villas  with  distinctive  architectural  design  and  luxury…
$1,44M
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3 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
A modern habitat offering  spacious living by the beach. Located in the heart of  Dhekelia b…
$306,921
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3 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Located just 450 meters from Dekeleia Beach, this house has been almost fully renovated both…
$365,944
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4 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Deluxe 4-bedroom villa in Dhekelia area, Larnaca with walking distance to the beach. Just 70…
$1,44M
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3 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Ultra-luxury beach front villas named after the precious and rare gems. Each villa is indepe…
$2,54M
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6 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
This spacious two-story house is located in Dhekelia road in Larnaca in an area that include…
$1,48M
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3 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A modern detached house located on Dekelia road, within walking distance from one of the man…
$696,474
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2 bedroom apartment in Minden, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
First-floor two-bedroom apartment for sale on Dekeleia road, Larnaca. Set in a quiet area cl…
$325,849
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 800 m²
3-Bedroom Villa Just 300 Meters from the Beach – Dhekelia, Larnaca This elegant 3-bedroom v…
$1,03M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A modern detached house located on Dekelia road, within walking distance from one of the man…
$691,752
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3 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
A modern habitat offering  spacious living by the beach. Located in the heart of  Dhekelia b…
$342,335
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4 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
This beautiful villa is located in established residentail area, Dhekelia Tourist area 300m …
$625,646
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Minden, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Minden, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale off-plan house with 5 bedrooms, located 200 meters from the sea, in the area of Dhe…
$742,777
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1 bedroom apartment in Minden, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Minden, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished apartments in a residence with swimming pools, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer sea view …
$526,882
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Properties features in Dhekelia, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
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