Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Dhekelia

Residential properties for sale in Dhekelia, Cyprus

1 property total found
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Avgorou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Avgorou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Avgorou, Cyprus The residence consist…
€221,000

Properties features in Dhekelia, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir