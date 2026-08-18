Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Dhekelia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dhekelia, Cyprus

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Minden, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
First-floor two-bedroom apartment for sale on Dekeleia road, Larnaca. Set in a quiet area cl…
$325,849
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Minden, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Minden, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished apartments in a residence with swimming pools, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer sea view …
$526,882
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dhekelia, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go