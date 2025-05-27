Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

Larnaca
63
Oroklini
79
22 properties total found
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Three bedroom under construction detached house for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, wit…
$359,940
5 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Live the dream of Mediterranean living in this stunning 5-bedroom house situated in the soug…
$1,36M
4 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Tucked away in a desirable location, these opulent villas present breathtaking sea vistas. A…
$508,151
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
A luxury villa located on the beachfront, just across the sea in the tourist area of Dhekeli…
$3,21M
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
A modern design villa with private pool in Dhekelia Road, just 50 meters from the beach for …
$708,384
5 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
A spacious, magnificent luxury with a lot of extras family villa in a big plot, in the Touri…
$1,63M
3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Nestled in the charming town of Livadia, Larnaca, this property introduces a contemporary co…
$457,725
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Detached modern villa with private swimming pool in Pyla area in Larnaca province for sale. …
$425,031
2 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a luxurious residential project nestled in Oroklini village, Larnaca, offering an a…
$289,882
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 354 m²
A luxury Villa located on the beachfront, just across the sea! With easy access to the highw…
$3,00M
Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Area 229 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious complex of residences in the prestigious area of ​​…
$433,923
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This property offers a harmonious blend of space, style, and functionality. The well-thought…
$640,815
4 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
A spacious and modern design villa with private pool in Livadia area in Larnaca province for…
$490,420
4 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Located in the picturesque town of Livadia, Larnaca, this property unveils a modern selectio…
$475,162
4 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
A modern spectacular villa with private pool in Livadia area for sale! The villa is in a qui…
$414,132
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A magnificent, luxury, modern style villa in Larnaca for sale! The property is very close to…
$741,079
4 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A magnificent modern design detached villa with private pool in Livadia area for sale. The p…
$490,420
4 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Experience the allure of a meticulously designed area, commanding a prominent position with …
$963,403
3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Luxury family home (bungalow) on quiet street in Oroklini for rent or sale. Close to all ame…
$887,023
3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Three bedroom villas in Livadia area for sale. The villas come complete with private swimmin…
$321,498
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Three bedroom detached house for sale in Aia Thekla - Famagusta province, with sea view. The…
$346,779
Villa 4 rooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 621 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agia Fila - Limasso…
$2,10M
