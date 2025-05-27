Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Brand new modern 3 bedroom house for sale in Kiti, LarnacaLocated in a quiet and attractive …
$421,685
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 317 m²
An exclusive development of modern high-end residences located in the popular Larnaca bayin …
$964,177
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to this charming two-bedroom detached bungalo just a short walk from all the locals
$272,386
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$744,217
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
Classic two-level 3-bedroom bungalow for sale in Vergina, Larnaca, with title deedsExcellent…
$398,891
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 227 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$998,368
Villa 5 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Cozy located in a quiet area of Oroklini, this stunning five-bedroom detached home offers an…
$968,736
Villa 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
Brand new detached 4 bedroom villa for sale in Dromolaxia, LarnacaLocated in an attractive a…
$450,177
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Budget villas for sale in Larnaca. Each villa is unique in size and design. Contact us and s…
$623,410
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 239 m²
For sale attractive detached house with 3 bedrooms in Jet, Aradippu, Larnaca, with final app…
$507,162
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Brand new 3 bedroom villa for sale in Kiti, Larnaca, with communal pool!Located in a quiet a…
$421,685
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$751,055
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$814,878
Villa 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
For sale unfinished house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in Dromolaxia, LarnacaLocated in a …
$415,987
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 227 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$1,02M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 8 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Area 734 m²
Brand new residential house for sale in Livadia, LarnacaLocated in a fantastic area near the…
$4,33M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$817,157
Villa 7 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
This amazing seven-bedroom family home is located in the popular area of Faneromeni, just a …
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
The announcement refers to Villa No. 4 in the complex.This three-bedroom villa is located in…
$541,352
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This beautiful 3-bedroom family home, built to order, is located on the outskirts of Livadia…
$381,796
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$790,944
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$789,805
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
a fully renovated 3 bedroom bungalow in Kiti, LarnacaLocated in a quiet and attractive area …
$282,643
Villa 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 182 m²
Exquisite new 4 bedroom villa for sale in Oroklini, Larnaca, with an additional swimming poo…
$718,004
Villa 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Villa for sale with 2 bedrooms in Livadia, Larnaca, with a communal pool!Located in a new pr…
$341,907
Villa 7 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
This seven-bedroom private residence, built to the highest standards, is located in a seclud…
$4,84M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 227 m²
Discover the unique residential complex Synergy, located in a prestigious tourist location, …
$1,01M
3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Modern complex in the new developing and growing area of Livadia, in Larnaca The project con…
$357,186
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
A modern 4-bedroom house for sale in Saint Nicholas area, Larnaca. The house consists of 4 b…
$488,588
3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
A stunning new development, located on the outskirts of the pictureque village of Oroklini, …
$352,869
