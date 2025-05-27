Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

4 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Tucked away in a desirable location, these opulent villas present breathtaking sea vistas. A…
$508,151
4 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
This luxurious residential project offers an unparalleled living experience, complemented by…
$512,216
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
A luxury villa located on the beachfront, just across the sea in the tourist area of Dhekeli…
$3,21M
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
A modern design villa with private pool in Dhekelia Road, just 50 meters from the beach for …
$708,384
2 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Nestled in a sought-after locale, these luxurious villas offer stunning sea views. Accessed …
$355,227
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 354 m²
A luxury Villa located on the beachfront, just across the sea! With easy access to the highw…
$3,00M
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This property offers a harmonious blend of space, style, and functionality. The well-thought…
$640,815
2 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in an enviable position, these lavish villas provide breathtaking sea panoramas. Acc…
$341,038
