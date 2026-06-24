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Monthly rent of houses with pool in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 254 m²
For long-term rent: a spacious semi-detached house located in one of Limassol's most sought-…
$5,714
per month
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Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
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