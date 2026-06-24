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Monthly rent of seaview houses in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Discover exceptional family living in this spacious 4-bedroom furnished upper house located …
$1,713
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For rent: Impressive detached villa with 400 m2 of internal space, located in the highly des…
$4,339
per month
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4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
This beautifully renovated property is located in the highly sought-after area of Agios Atha…
$11,679
per month
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Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
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