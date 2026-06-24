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Duplexes with garden for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
For sale: An impressive modern duplex currently under construction in the sought-after area …
$1,57M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
For sale: An impressive modern duplex currently under construction in the sought-after area …
$1,57M
Leave a request
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Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

with Sea view
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Luxury
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