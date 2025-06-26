Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
Greenscape Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, designed for comfortable li…
$430,136
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
Greenscape Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable liv…
$441,761
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Greenscape Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, designed for comfortable li…
$290,632
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Greenscape Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable liv…
$279,007
Studio apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 53 m²
Greenscape Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable liv…
$220,880
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Greenscape Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, designed for comfortable li…
$267,382
