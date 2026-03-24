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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Armou, Cyprus

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1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Armou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
For sale is a stunning detached house situated in the peaceful village of Armou. This spacio…
$865,839
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Properties features in Armou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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