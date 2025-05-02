Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Armou
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Armou, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Armou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Armou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Armou, Cyprus We offer a villa with a …
$2,26M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Armou, Cyprus

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go