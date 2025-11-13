Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Armou, Cyprus

4 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Armou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
For sale is a stunning detached house situated in the peaceful village of Armou. This spacio…
$870,907
3 bedroom apartment in Armou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
A chic well-groomed garden invites you to relax in nature. There is a barbecue area for outd…
$1,73M
Apartment in Armou, Cyprus
Apartment
Armou, Cyprus
This land is located in Armou, Paphos, c 1km northeast of Armou village and 1,6km southwest …
$114,379
Properties features in Armou, Cyprus

