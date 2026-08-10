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Residential properties for sale in Agioi Vavatsinias, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ayioi Vavatsinias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayioi Vavatsinias, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 124 sq.m. covere…
$430,997
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3 room apartment in Ayioi Vavatsinias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayioi Vavatsinias, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 124 sq.m. covere…
$435,430
Leave a request
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