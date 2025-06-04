Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Agia Napa Municipality, Cyprus

2 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Nestled in the charming village of Sotira in the Famagusta region, this contemporary two-sto…
$206,527
2 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Nestled in the charming village of Sotira in the Famagusta region, this contemporary two-sto…
$236,825
3 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Nestled in the charming village of Sotira in the Famagusta region, this contemporary two-sto…
$299,010
3 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Nestled in the charming village of Sotira in the Famagusta region, this contemporary two-sto…
$283,124
2 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Nestled in the charming village of Sotira in the Famagusta region, this contemporary two-sto…
$235,350
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Situated in the core of the marina's commercial hub, this establishment radiates a lively am…
$1,85M
4 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 174 m²
Rising high above the marina are two iconic towers, visible from both land and sea. Over 100…
$2,50M
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
This luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse is ideal for those who appreciate a spacious home away fr…
$1,14M
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
If you're in search of a snug second home in a bustling seaside spot, this 1-bedroom apartme…
$1,14M
2 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
Project consist of 13 apartments with one and two bedrooms. All apartments are designed with…
$198,355
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer moder…
$3,53M
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 14/25
High above the harbor, both from land and from the sea, two towers are visible, which have b…
$1,89M
3 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2
The residential project, located in the village of Sotira, offers an unrivalled combination …
$274,633
2 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Discover these luxury 2-bedroom apartments nestled in the East Tower within the thriving com…
$1,03M
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Situated in the core of the marina's commercial hub, this establishment radiates a lively am…
$1,80M
Apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Area 818 m²
6 units in a low-rise block, a centrally located modern gated development in the popular sea…
$3,26M
3 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
The East Tower is located at the commercial hub of the marina offering a vibrant and bustlin…
$1,80M
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Located in the heart of the marina's commercial center, this property exudes a vibrant livin…
$926,349
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a spo…
$5,07M
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A 45 sq.m apartment in Aya-Nap is sold. The apartment is located on the floor
$189,179
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale one of five apartments in a low-rise block, a modern gated complex in the center of…
$653,853
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Rising high above the marina are two iconic towers, visible from both land and sea. Over 100…
$1,57M
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 14/25
Luxury Apartments Located in the commercial hub of the marina, this iconic high-rise offers…
$1,87M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Positioned at the heart of the marina's commercial center, it presents an energetic living a…
$1,59M
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Anyone interested in a cosy second home for regular holidays in a popular seaside resort wil…
$399,556
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 19/25
Luxury Apartments Located in the commercial hub of the marina, this iconic high-rise offers…
$1,93M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 14/25
Luxury Apartments Located in the commercial hub of the marina, this iconic high-rise offers…
$1,81M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 19/25
Luxury Apartments Located in the commercial hub of the marina, this iconic high-rise offers…
$1,98M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/2
The Hotel Apartments is located in the vibrant center of Ayia Napa, an area well known as th…
$324,622
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious villa…
$2,00M
