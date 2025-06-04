Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agia Napa Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Apartments Terraced for sale in Agia Napa Municipality, Cyprus

Ayia Napa
65
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer moder…
$3,53M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a spo…
$5,07M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious villa…
$2,00M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 2
Serviced apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a garden, in the center of Ayia …
$282,957
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer vill…
$563,660
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avgorou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Avgorou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Avgorou, Cyprus The residence consist…
$232,839
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, in the center of Ayi…
$779,642
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Ayia Napa, Cypru…
$468,128
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury apartments in the best residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a sports …
$1,77M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We off…
$2,05M
Leave a request

