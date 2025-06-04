Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Agia Napa Municipality, Cyprus

Villa 3 bedrooms in Avgorou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Avgorou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Open Door Day: 22/05/2025 TIME: 16:00 - 17:00The facility is located in a quiet area of Avgo…
$188,810
2 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Nestled in the charming village of Sotira in the Famagusta region, this contemporary two-sto…
$206,527
2 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Nestled in the charming village of Sotira in the Famagusta region, this contemporary two-sto…
$236,825
3 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Nestled in the charming village of Sotira in the Famagusta region, this contemporary two-sto…
$299,010
3 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Nestled in the charming village of Sotira in the Famagusta region, this contemporary two-sto…
$283,124
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
**Pretty 3 bedroom villa for sale in Ayia Thekla – perfect for comfort and relaxation**This …
$486,329
2 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Nestled in the charming village of Sotira in the Famagusta region, this contemporary two-sto…
$235,350
6 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 387 m²
This stunning beachfront residence in Ayia Thekla features contemporary design and top-notch…
$2,72M
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Situated in the core of the marina's commercial hub, this establishment radiates a lively am…
$1,85M
4 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 174 m²
Rising high above the marina are two iconic towers, visible from both land and sea. Over 100…
$2,50M
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
This luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse is ideal for those who appreciate a spacious home away fr…
$1,14M
5 bedroom house in Sotira, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
Floor 2
In an area of breathtaking beauty, just a stone’s throw from the turquoise waters of the Med…
$1,87M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 205 m²
In the heart of Ayia Napa, only a short walk from the monastery square and even closer to th…
$1,31M
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
If you're in search of a snug second home in a bustling seaside spot, this 1-bedroom apartme…
$1,14M
2 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
Project consist of 13 apartments with one and two bedrooms. All apartments are designed with…
$198,355
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer moder…
$3,53M
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 254 m²
Luxurious villa near Ayia Napa and Cape Greco, 150 meters from the sea. Picturesque coastal …
$3,15M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 334 m²
Exclusive beachfront villa project in Ayia Napa. Nestled along the pristine shoreline, this …
$3,14M
4 bedroom house in Sotira, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Floor 1
This House is just 1km away from the city's blissful beaches and bustling nightlife. It is a…
$610,932
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 14/25
High above the harbor, both from land and from the sea, two towers are visible, which have b…
$1,89M
3 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2
The residential project, located in the village of Sotira, offers an unrivalled combination …
$274,633
2 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Discover these luxury 2-bedroom apartments nestled in the East Tower within the thriving com…
$1,03M
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Situated in the core of the marina's commercial hub, this establishment radiates a lively am…
$1,80M
Apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Area 818 m²
6 units in a low-rise block, a centrally located modern gated development in the popular sea…
$3,26M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 227 m²
A haven of luxury and sophistication just moments from Ayia Napa Marina and a mere 100 meter…
$871,858
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Luxurious custom-made villas located on 2,500 m² plots in the Konnos and Cape Greco area off…
$2,18M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 186 m²
A luxury villais located in central Ayia Napa, close to the sea and monastery square. Key Fe…
$2,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 311 m²
A new complex of two beautiful seaside residences in Ayia Tekla, just a 2-minute drive from …
$3,26M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
The project is a unique, luxury seafront development of 4 five-bedroom villas, located in a …
$3,56M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 433 m²
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$6,01M
