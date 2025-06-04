Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agia Napa Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Apartments Pool for sale in Agia Napa Municipality, Cyprus

Ayia Napa
65
Apartment
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 159 m²
This luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse, is located in a modern gated development, centrally situ…
$1,15M

Apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
For those seeking a cozy second home in a popular seaside resort, this 1-bedroom apartment i…
$381,438

3 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 129 sq.m. covered i…
$585,116

2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This 2-bedroom apartment offers the perfect retreat for frequent sunny getaways or extended …
$681,139

3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 158 m²
This opulent 3-bedroom penthouse is situated within the contemporary Napa Gem gated communit…
$1,15M

1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Located in the vibrant heart of Ayia Napa, known as Cyprus' top tourist hotspot, this proper…
$296,432


