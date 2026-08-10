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Residential properties for sale in Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful five-bedroom family home located in the prestigious area of Kokkines, just a fiv…
$1,37M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This 5 bedroom villa is located in the popular area of Kokkines, Ayia Napa.Step inside this …
$871,433
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