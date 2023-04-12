Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Spain

3 properties total found
Warehousein Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Warehouse
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
2 118 m²
€ 1,600,000
Industrial warehouse for sale located in San Vicente del Raspeig The ship is in good conditi…
Warehousein Alicante, Spain
Warehouse
Alicante, Spain
609 m²
€ 189,000
Industrial warehouse for sale in Alicante with tenant located in a consolidated estate, clos…
Warehouse 2 bathroomsin l Horta Sud, Spain
Warehouse 2 bathrooms
l Horta Sud, Spain
2 bath 7 718 m²
€ 5,850,000
Ship sells with profitability strategically located in Picassent, of fácil I access, 7 …

