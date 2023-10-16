Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 731 m²
Commercial ship for sale located in the Babel industrial estate, with excellent communicatio…
€900,000
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 4 978 m²
Excellent investment. Industrial warehouse for sale in Alicante leased located in a consolid…
€2,60M
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 1 156 m²
Commercial warehouse for sale located in front of the University of Alicante, completely ren…
€1,10M
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 9 780 m²
Commercial ship for sale in Alicante with High Profitability on the first line of the Ocaña …
€3,90M
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 3 328 m²
Commercial ship for sale in Alicante with high profitability located on the first line of th…
€1,75M
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 973 m²
€1,50M
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 2 049 m²
€990,000
Warehouse with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 175 m²
Great industrial warehouse with a total area of 1,175m2 in Polígono de Rabasa. These are two…
€5,800
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 688 m²
Commercial warehouse for sale in Alicante with independent plot in consolidated industrial e…
€595,000

