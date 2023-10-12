Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Alicante, Spain

7 properties total found
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 731 m²
Commercial ship for sale located in the Babel industrial estate, with excellent communicatio…
€900,000
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 4 978 m²
Excellent investment. Industrial warehouse for sale in Alicante leased located in a consolid…
€2,60M
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 9 780 m²
Commercial ship for sale in Alicante with High Profitability on the first line of the Ocaña …
€3,90M
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 3 328 m²
Commercial ship for sale in Alicante with high profitability located on the first line of th…
€1,75M
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 2 049 m²
€990,000
Warehouse with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 175 m²
Great industrial warehouse with a total area of 1,175m2 in Polígono de Rabasa. These are two…
€5,800
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 688 m²
Commercial warehouse for sale in Alicante with independent plot in consolidated industrial e…
€595,000
