Realting.com
Spain
Offices
Offices for Sale in Spain
56 properties total found
Office
Alicante, Spain
42 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial office in the traditional center of Alicante.
Office
Alicante, Spain
419 m²
€ 660,000
Unbeatable location, commercial office for sale located on the busy Avenida de Maisonnave, n…
Office
Altea, Spain
96 m²
€ 495,000
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
Office 1 bedroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
€ 140,000
Office between the floor in the center of Benidorm directly above Zara with a view of the ol…
Office
Estepona, Spain
40 m²
€ 55,000
Office 1 bathroom
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
1 bath
130 m²
€ 207,000
Spacious office in San Pedro de Alcantara on the Costa del Sol. Located near the entire inf…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
1 386 m²
€ 880,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located on the ground floo…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
347 m²
€ 799,000
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona City - Eixample district. T…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
830 m²
€ 975,000
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona - Eixample district o…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
474 m²
€ 1,250,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. On the central avenue of t…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
240 m²
€ 765,000
Commercial premises in the elite area of Sant Gervasi, Barcelona. The total area of 240 sq…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
168 m²
€ 1,050,000
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - Bonanova, Sant Gervasi. Located on the…
Office 2 rooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale a small cozy office of 40 m2 in a house located on the first line of the sea in the…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
275 m²
€ 480,000
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - Sant Gervasi. Total area 275 sq. Fasad…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
514 m²
€ 1,000,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Total area 514 sq.m. on two floo…
Office
Estepona, Spain
€ 2,200,000
The offices are located on the first floor of block 1 of the building, which can be accessed…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
70 m²
€ 333,550
Commercial premises in the Eschample area, Sant Antoni area in Barcelona. Total area 70 m2.…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
58 m²
€ 250,000
Commercial premises in the Raval district of Barcelona. Facade 8 meters. Total area 58 m.kv…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
35 m²
€ 278,450
Commercial premises in the Eixample Eskerra area, Sant Antoni area in Barcelona. Great loca…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
178 m²
€ 1,700,000
Commercial premises in Blanes on the coast of Costa Brava. Total area 1102 m.kv. on 2 floor…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
130 m²
€ 850,000
Commercial premises in the Ginardo district of Bar elephant. Located on the square on…
Office 8 bedrooms
Valencian Community, Spain
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
410 m²
€ 420,000
A commercial space located on the ground floor of one of the historical buildings of the co…
Office 1 bathroom
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
1 bath
115 m²
€ 200,000
Commercial premises in Marbella, office located on the first line of the sea. The room has …
Office
Barcelona, Spain
326 m²
€ 950,000
Object by reduced I value the old price 1,250,00 0 Euro. Commercial premises in the E…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
186 m²
€ 600,000
Commercial premises in Sant Jervasi district of Barse glonass. Total area 186 mqv. Cur…
Office
Torrevieja, Spain
400 m²
€ 750,000
For sale restaurant by sea in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca, Spain. Total area 400 m2, angu…
Office
Teulada, Spain
€ 16,000,000
Product Type: Shopping Park in Teulada, Alicante Province. Zone: Theulada & ndash;…
Office
Benidorm, Spain
€ 13,147,800
We are talking about a commercial network that successfully operates throughout Spain.…
Office
Teulada, Spain
€ 16,000,000
Shopping park in Teulada, Alicante province. The city of Teulada & ndash; This is on…
Office
Benidorm, Spain
€ 12,500,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 286 square meters.m In Limassol under construction…
