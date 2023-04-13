Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante

Commercial real estate in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
54
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
51
l Alfas del Pi
11
Altea
6
139 properties total found
Commercial 1 bathroomin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 102 m²
€ 125,000
The traditional bakery and workshop are operating at full capacity a few meters from the Nat…
Commercial 1 bathroomin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
€ 136,500
Commercial 1 bathroomin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
€ 1
PIZZAJOYOSA, ( takeaway pizzas and home service ) for sale / transfer for retirement.It is l…
Officein Altea, Spain
Office
Altea, Spain
96 m²
€ 495,000
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
€ 275,000
It restores in a pedestrian zone, around a wide variety of hotels, not far from Levante beac…
Commercial 3 bathroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Commercial 3 bathrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 268,000
Large industrial warehouse in Finestrat with possibilities.732 m2 nave has mounted office wi…
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
€ 168,000
Industrial warehouse in Finestrat.The 510m2 ship has great possibilities. Good killer with a…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
€ 126,000
Commercial premises, with possibilities of any type of commerce.The premises have around 100…
Commercialin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 125,000
Local with great possibilities in Plaza del Sol in La Nucia, where there is a wide variety o…
Commercialin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 150,000
Local on a central street in Alfaz del Pi, it is a busy and pedestrian street.The 98m2 store…
Office 1 bedroomin Benidorm, Spain
Office 1 bedroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
€ 140,000
Office between the floor in the center of Benidorm directly above Zara with a view of the ol…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 179 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 239,900
A fantastic new complex of modern European design in the Terra Marina area with highly devel…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 179 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 249,900
A fantastic new complex of modern European design in the Terra Marina area with highly devel…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 179 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 249,900
A fantastic new complex of modern European design in the Terra Marina area with highly devel…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 179 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 249,900
A fantastic new complex of modern European design in the Terra Marina area with highly devel…
Commercialin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
80 m²
€ 200,000
An excellent 80m2 office for sale in a busy area of Benidorm, next to the city’s highest hot…
Commercialin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
1 981 m²
€ 1,288,000
Commercialin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 269,500
Commercialin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
5 072 m²
€ 13,147,800
Commercialin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
5 072 m²
€ 13,147,800
Commercialin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
14 000 m²
€ 16,000,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 14000.00 m2 c…
Commercialin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
4 700 m²
€ 13,600,000
Commercial premises for sale in Benidorm in the Benidorm area. The total area of 4700.00 m2 …
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
€ 3,800,000
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
Commercial 4 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 248 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 430,000
An exclusive residential complex with magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea in one of t…
Commercial 4 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 261 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 435,000
An exclusive residential complex with magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea in one of t…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
Commercial real estatein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial real estate
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
8 bath 668 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 1,754,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath 439 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 1,169,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath 433 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 1,134,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
6 bath 494 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 1,115,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir