139 properties total found
Commercial 1 bathroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
102 m²
€ 125,000
The traditional bakery and workshop are operating at full capacity a few meters from the Nat…
Commercial 1 bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
€ 136,500
Commercial 1 bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
€ 1
PIZZAJOYOSA, ( takeaway pizzas and home service ) for sale / transfer for retirement.It is l…
Office
Altea, Spain
96 m²
€ 495,000
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
€ 275,000
It restores in a pedestrian zone, around a wide variety of hotels, not far from Levante beac…
Commercial 3 bathrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 268,000
Large industrial warehouse in Finestrat with possibilities.732 m2 nave has mounted office wi…
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
€ 168,000
Industrial warehouse in Finestrat.The 510m2 ship has great possibilities. Good killer with a…
Commercial 1 bathroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
€ 126,000
Commercial premises, with possibilities of any type of commerce.The premises have around 100…
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 125,000
Local with great possibilities in Plaza del Sol in La Nucia, where there is a wide variety o…
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 150,000
Local on a central street in Alfaz del Pi, it is a busy and pedestrian street.The 98m2 store…
Office 1 bedroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
€ 140,000
Office between the floor in the center of Benidorm directly above Zara with a view of the ol…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
179 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 239,900
A fantastic new complex of modern European design in the Terra Marina area with highly devel…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
179 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 249,900
A fantastic new complex of modern European design in the Terra Marina area with highly devel…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
179 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 249,900
A fantastic new complex of modern European design in the Terra Marina area with highly devel…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
179 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 249,900
A fantastic new complex of modern European design in the Terra Marina area with highly devel…
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
80 m²
€ 200,000
An excellent 80m2 office for sale in a busy area of Benidorm, next to the city’s highest hot…
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
1 981 m²
€ 1,288,000
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 269,500
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
5 072 m²
€ 13,147,800
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
5 072 m²
€ 13,147,800
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
14 000 m²
€ 16,000,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 14000.00 m2 c…
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
4 700 m²
€ 13,600,000
Commercial premises for sale in Benidorm in the Benidorm area. The total area of 4700.00 m2 …
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
€ 3,800,000
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
248 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 430,000
An exclusive residential complex with magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea in one of t…
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
261 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 435,000
An exclusive residential complex with magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea in one of t…
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
Commercial real estate
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
8 bath
668 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 1,754,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath
439 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 1,169,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath
433 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 1,134,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 6 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
6 bath
494 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 1,115,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
