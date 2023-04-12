Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Montenegro
commercial property
998
restaurants
51
offices
14
manufacture buildings
1
apartment buildings
69
investment properties
42
shops
1
Hotel
Clear all
399 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 70 rooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
70 Number of rooms
6 788 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 7,800,000
the NIKIĆ company is selling a hotel located in the very center of Podgorica, the capital of…
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 185,000
Object code - 4.25.17.11337Three-story mini-hotel near the sea in Sutomore, Bar House …
Hotel
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 6,850,000
K7-001. New luxury 5 star hotel in Morij, Kotor BayFor sale Luxurious hotel overlooking the …
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
620 m²
€ 1,050,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 700,000
Object code - 1.30.17.11250Urgent sale! Super Location - Budva Center! The area of the mini-…
Hotel 9 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
550 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale is a hotel in the heart of the city of Kotor. The hotel is located in a Mediterrane…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
385 m²
Price on request
Hotel
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 m²
€ 1
Development Project Near Sveti Stefan for Sale. Looking for a prime real estate investment o…
Hotel 6 rooms
durici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
270 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Kamenari, Tivat Bay. The mini-hotel with a total ar…
Hotel 11 bedrooms
canj, Montenegro
372 m²
€ 375,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
384 m²
€ 350,000
Object code - 3.25.17.11099It is offered for sale a mini-hotel in the Bar, with a total area…
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Kukulje, Montenegro
656 m²
€ 5,270,000
Mini-hotel in Good Water 30 meters from the sea. The hotel area is 656 m2 and the area is 8…
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
334 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale is a beautiful and fully equipped Villa Hotel in the city of Becici, in the immedia…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
€ 330,000
Property type - commercial real estate, hotel ( hotel ). Secondary market. Area - 260 squa…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bath
420 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
Hotel 9 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
263 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
Hotel 18 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms
840 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Hotel 10 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
Hotel 9 rooms
durici, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
464 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
Hotel 5 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
160 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
336 m²
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
610 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
K9-1176. Complex with apartments for rent in Sutomore For sale Complex with apartments for r…
Hotel 14 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
€ 700,000
For sale operating hotel in the town of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The hotel has 14 apartme…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
durasevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,570,000
K5-002. Mini hotel on the first line in Djurashevicha, LusticaFor sale Mini hotel by the wat…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bath
440 m²
€ 1,650,000
The house is located in the Bay of Kotor, in a place called Markov Vrt, next to the Blue Bay…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
108 m²
€ 265,000
We offer for sale a house in Budva, located in the popular part of the city - Babylonia. Thi…
Hotel
Stoliv, Montenegro
1 630 m²
€ 2,700,000
Отель в Столиве (Которский залив, Черногория) Построен в 2006 г. Отремонтирован и усовершен…
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
340 m²
€ 300,000
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 600,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 250,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
14
Regions with properties for sale
Budva
Sveti Stefan
Herceg Novi
Tivat
Kotor
Prcanj
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
Bijela
Perast
Petrovac
Kolasin
Zabljak
Zelenika-Kuti
Dobrota
Risan
Ulcinj
Danilovgrad
Danilovgrad Municipality
Lustica
Podgorica
Properties features in Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map