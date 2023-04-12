Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Belarus

Restaurant To archive
51 property total found
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
196 m²
€ 3,664
Restaurantin Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 87,025
Conveniently standing building with its own parking. Nearby stop a shuttle taxi and buses. 1…
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
196 m²
€ 629,056
Sale of premises for catering, services g. Minsk, st. Komsomolskaya, d.8 Area: 196.2 m2 • 1s…
Restaurant 5 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 5 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 232 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 9,161
The right to rent is for sale, at ul. Chkalova 9/2. For rent 232.3 sq.m. located on the grou…
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
186 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 306,879
For sale premises on the ground floor with an area of 186 sq.m. in shopping center"  Ad…
Restaurantin Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Restaurant
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
35 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 393,905
Multifunctional premises for sale with a total area of 496 sq.m. ( Univers « Sun » 317 sq.m.…
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
1 618 m²
€ 815,260
The catering complex according to the Logoisk tract instead of demolished stalls Total area …
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
6 158 m²
€ 4,932,523
Complex of multifunctional buildings  g. Minsk, st. Oktyabrskaya, 16 Total area: 6158.3…
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
369 m² 1 Floor
€ 743,857
 Premises in the multifunctional hotel complex « CENTROPOL » g. Minsk, st. Sverdlova, 1…
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
367 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 504,152
♦ 366.9 m2 - st. Kolesnikova, 38 As well as many interesting options: ► 2 559.6 m2 - pr. Ind…
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
367 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 504,152
Restaurant room, cafe g. Minsk, st. Kolesnikova, 38 Total area: 366.9 m2 The buyer does not …
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
367 m² 1 Floor
€ 739,221
Premises for the restaurant as part of the multifunctional hotel complex « CENTROPOL » g. Mi…
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
355 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 878,783
Catering g. Minsk, st. Sverdlova, 22 Area: 355.3 m2 The buyer does not pay for the services …
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
286 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 1,282,480
The room of the catering. g. Minsk, st. Kirov, d. 2 Area: 285.8 m2 The buyer does not pay fo…
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
291 m²
€ 173,213
Catering g. Minsk, trans. Kozlova, 7 Area: 290.9 m2 The buyer does not pay for the services …
Restaurant 11 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 11 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
11 Number of rooms 308 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Plot of 16 acres with an administrative building on the street. Chizhevsky, 23 in the dynami…
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
47 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 82,354
Placement for sale with a full range of equipment and furniture in the trading part of the G…
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
112 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 201,533
For sale room for cafe, bar on the street. Yakub Kolas 37 Isolated premises with an area of …
Restaurant 2 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 16,397
Restaurantin Brest, Belarus
Restaurant
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 458,029
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
91 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 133,744
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
69 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 105,530
Restaurant 4 roomsin Ščomyslica, Belarus
Restaurant 4 rooms
Ščomyslica, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 126 m² Number of floors 1
€ 238,175
Restaurant 3 roomsin Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 3 rooms
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 122 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
302 m² 2 Floor
€ 345,812
Restaurantin Akolica, Belarus
Restaurant
Akolica, Belarus
446 m²
€ 687,043
For sale a new building with a modern design under a cafe on the banks of the Dubrovsky rese…
Restaurant 12 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 12 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
12 Number of rooms 371 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,007,663
Exclusive offer!!! Georgian Restaurant & Laquo; Natvris He & raquo;!   and laqu…
Restaurant 3 roomsin Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 3 rooms
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 64,124
Ready-made business, catering, cafe, restaurant, bar for sale. On the busy Minsk-Grodno high…
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
313 m²
€ 687,043
Multifunctional detached & nbsp; building located in close proximity to the city center, & n…
Restaurantin Piasocnaje, Belarus
Restaurant
Piasocnaje, Belarus
336 m² Number of floors 1
€ 31,604
A finished business cafe with a bathhouse in ag. Sand, on the coast of the river. Neman. Min…

