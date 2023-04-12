Belarus
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
TRY
Restaurants for sale in Belarus
51 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
196 m²
€ 3,664
Restaurant
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 87,025
Conveniently standing building with its own parking. Nearby stop a shuttle taxi and buses. 1…
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
196 m²
€ 629,056
Sale of premises for catering, services g. Minsk, st. Komsomolskaya, d.8 Area: 196.2 m2 • 1s…
Restaurant 5 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
232 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 9,161
The right to rent is for sale, at ul. Chkalova 9/2. For rent 232.3 sq.m. located on the grou…
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
186 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 306,879
For sale premises on the ground floor with an area of 186 sq.m. in shopping center" Ad…
Restaurant
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
35 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 393,905
Multifunctional premises for sale with a total area of 496 sq.m. ( Univers « Sun » 317 sq.m.…
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
1 618 m²
€ 815,260
The catering complex according to the Logoisk tract instead of demolished stalls Total area …
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
6 158 m²
€ 4,932,523
Complex of multifunctional buildings g. Minsk, st. Oktyabrskaya, 16 Total area: 6158.3…
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
369 m²
1 Floor
€ 743,857
Premises in the multifunctional hotel complex « CENTROPOL » g. Minsk, st. Sverdlova, 1…
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
367 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 504,152
♦ 366.9 m2 - st. Kolesnikova, 38 As well as many interesting options: ► 2 559.6 m2 - pr. Ind…
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
367 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 504,152
Restaurant room, cafe g. Minsk, st. Kolesnikova, 38 Total area: 366.9 m2 The buyer does not …
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
367 m²
1 Floor
€ 739,221
Premises for the restaurant as part of the multifunctional hotel complex « CENTROPOL » g. Mi…
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
355 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 878,783
Catering g. Minsk, st. Sverdlova, 22 Area: 355.3 m2 The buyer does not pay for the services …
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
286 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 1,282,480
The room of the catering. g. Minsk, st. Kirov, d. 2 Area: 285.8 m2 The buyer does not pay fo…
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
291 m²
€ 173,213
Catering g. Minsk, trans. Kozlova, 7 Area: 290.9 m2 The buyer does not pay for the services …
Restaurant 11 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
11 Number of rooms
308 m²
1/1 Floor
Price on request
Plot of 16 acres with an administrative building on the street. Chizhevsky, 23 in the dynami…
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
47 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 82,354
Placement for sale with a full range of equipment and furniture in the trading part of the G…
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
112 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 201,533
For sale room for cafe, bar on the street. Yakub Kolas 37 Isolated premises with an area of …
Restaurant 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 16,397
Restaurant
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 458,029
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
91 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 133,744
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
69 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 105,530
Restaurant 4 rooms
Ščomyslica, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
126 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 238,175
Restaurant 3 rooms
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
122 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
302 m²
2 Floor
€ 345,812
Restaurant
Akolica, Belarus
446 m²
€ 687,043
For sale a new building with a modern design under a cafe on the banks of the Dubrovsky rese…
Restaurant 12 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
12 Number of rooms
371 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,007,663
Exclusive offer!!! Georgian Restaurant & Laquo; Natvris He & raquo;! and laqu…
Restaurant 3 rooms
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 64,124
Ready-made business, catering, cafe, restaurant, bar for sale. On the busy Minsk-Grodno high…
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
313 m²
€ 687,043
Multifunctional detached & nbsp; building located in close proximity to the city center, & n…
Restaurant
Piasocnaje, Belarus
336 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 31,604
A finished business cafe with a bathhouse in ag. Sand, on the coast of the river. Neman. Min…
