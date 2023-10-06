Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

8 properties total found
Restaurant with double glazed windows, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
Restaurant with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 8
€79,565
Restaurant 10 rooms with parking, with surveillance security system, with security in Zhodzina, Belarus
Restaurant 10 rooms with parking, with surveillance security system, with security
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 263 m²
Floor 1/2
Building for sale in the sleeping area in the city. Zhodino at the address: Rokossovsky str.…
€142,229
Restaurant with driveways, with busy place in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Restaurant with driveways, with busy place
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of the building for reconstruction for the construction of a multifunctional complex, k…
€84,768
Restaurant in Astrosycy, Belarus
Restaurant
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale a building located in the center of ag. Witches.  Nearby: stop the public …
€26,455
Restaurant with parking, with separate entrance, with shopping mall in Zhodzina, Belarus
Restaurant with parking, with separate entrance, with shopping mall
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale premises in Zhodino without furniture and equipment, with a permanent tenant! Desig…
€241,789
Restaurant for business in Piasocnaje, Belarus
Restaurant for business
Piasocnaje, Belarus
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 1
A finished business cafe with a bathhouse in ag. Sand, on the coast of the river. Neman. Min…
€32,713
Restaurant with driveways, with Сигнализация in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Restaurant with driveways, with Сигнализация
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 1 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Restaurant complex for sale in a historical location in. Nice job. 1989. pags. Area - 1251.7…
€428,582
Restaurant with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale Cafe, Silici, Logoysky District, Logoysky e.g., 32 km from MKAD from 3 premises,…
€37,928
