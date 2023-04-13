Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
2
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
2
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet
1
Haranski sielski Saviet
1
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
1
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Restaurantin Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 86,384
Conveniently standing building with its own parking. Nearby stop a shuttle taxi and buses. 1…
Restaurantin Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Restaurant
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
35 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 391,002
Multifunctional premises for sale with a total area of 496 sq.m. ( Univers « Sun » 317 sq.m.…
Restaurant 4 roomsin Ščomyslica, Belarus
Restaurant 4 rooms
Ščomyslica, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 126 m² Number of floors 1
€ 236,420
Restaurantin Akolica, Belarus
Restaurant
Akolica, Belarus
446 m²
€ 681,980
For sale a new building with a modern design under a cafe on the banks of the Dubrovsky rese…
Restaurant 3 roomsin Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 3 rooms
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 63,651
Ready-made business, catering, cafe, restaurant, bar for sale. On the busy Minsk-Grodno high…
Restaurantin Siomkava, Belarus
Restaurant
Siomkava, Belarus
536 m²
Price on request
Administrative building & nbsp; with a built-in cafe in the nearest suburb of Minsk a.g. Sem…
Restaurantin Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 315 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,591,286

Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir