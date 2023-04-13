Belarus
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Manufacture
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 211 m²
€ 500,118
Multifunctional buildings + checkpoint g. Minsk, st. Tank, d.10 / 2 Area: Building 1: 422.9 …
Manufacture
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 000 m²
€ 159,129
Land for industrial facilities Frozen Kolodishchi Area: KPP- 11.7m2 ( construction cap…
Manufacture
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 338 m²
€ 608,326
sale Object Status - Production Address: ah. Cherry, 32 ( Minsk district ) Area - 1338.10 m2…
Manufacture
Haradzisca, Belarus
510 m²
1/1 Floor
Price on request
Manufacture
Haradzisca, Belarus
510 m²
1/1 Floor
Price on request
Manufacture 4 rooms
Michanavičy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
92 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 90,021
Manufacture
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 000 m²
€ 909,306
Production and storage buildings for sale along with land of 1.0224 ha. The total area of al…
Manufacture
Zaslawye, Belarus
5 047 m²
€ 1,591,286
The property is represented by a complex of industrial and warehouse premises. L…
Manufacture 8 rooms
Novy Dvor, Belarus
8 Number of rooms
290 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 172,768
Cargo service station for sale We offer for sale a cargo service station with equipme…
Manufacture 3 rooms
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
417 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 791,096
Sale of heated production facilities. On the territory of 2 non-heated warehouses. Suitable …
Manufacture 2 rooms
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
250 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 113,663
Manufacture
Visniouka, Belarus
1 400 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
For sale production and storage complex with an area of 1400 sq.m. + land for & nbsp; buildi…
Manufacture
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
2 078 m²
Price on request
Land for sale & nbsp; 1, 22 ha + & nbsp; there are 2 capital & nbsp; buildings with &…
Manufacture
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 077 m²
€ 109,117
& nbsp; A complex of two buildings is sold: ( 780.6 square meters ) .m. and 296.1 square met…
Manufacture
Ratomka, Belarus
257 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 245,513
Of Ratomk and the Minsk district and by Rakovskoye e.g. and of 5 km from Mkadploshchad 257 м…
