Manufacture Buildings in Minsk District, Belarus

Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
4
Michanavicki sielski Saviet
2
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
2
Haranski sielski Saviet
1
Kalodishchy
1
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
1
Machulishchy
1
Navadvorski sielski Saviet
1
Manufacturein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Manufacture
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 211 m²
€ 500,118
Multifunctional buildings + checkpoint g. Minsk, st. Tank, d.10 / 2 Area: Building 1: 422.9 …
Manufacturein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 000 m²
€ 159,129
Land for industrial facilities  Frozen Kolodishchi Area: KPP- 11.7m2 ( construction cap…
Manufacturein Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 338 m²
€ 608,326
sale Object Status - Production Address: ah. Cherry, 32 ( Minsk district ) Area - 1338.10 m2…
Manufacturein Haradzisca, Belarus
Manufacture
Haradzisca, Belarus
510 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Manufacturein Haradzisca, Belarus
Manufacture
Haradzisca, Belarus
510 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Manufacture 4 roomsin Michanavičy, Belarus
Manufacture 4 rooms
Michanavičy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 90,021
Manufacturein Machulishchy, Belarus
Manufacture
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 000 m²
€ 909,306
Production and storage buildings for sale along with land of 1.0224 ha. The total area of al…
Manufacturein Zaslawye, Belarus
Manufacture
Zaslawye, Belarus
5 047 m²
€ 1,591,286
The property is represented by a complex of industrial and warehouse premises.   L…
Manufacture 8 roomsin Novy Dvor, Belarus
Manufacture 8 rooms
Novy Dvor, Belarus
8 Number of rooms 290 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 172,768
Cargo service station for sale   We offer for sale a cargo service station with equipme…
Manufacture 3 roomsin Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 3 rooms
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 417 m² Number of floors 1
€ 791,096
Sale of heated production facilities. On the territory of 2 non-heated warehouses. Suitable …
Manufacture 2 roomsin Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 2 rooms
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 250 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 113,663
Manufacturein Visniouka, Belarus
Manufacture
Visniouka, Belarus
1 400 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
For sale production and storage complex with an area of 1400 sq.m. + land for & nbsp; buildi…
Manufacturein Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
Manufacture
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
2 078 m²
Price on request
  Land for sale & nbsp; 1, 22 ha + & nbsp; there are 2 capital & nbsp; buildings with &…
Manufacturein Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 077 m²
€ 109,117
& nbsp; A complex of two buildings is sold: ( 780.6 square meters ) .m. and 296.1 square met…
Manufacturein Ratomka, Belarus
Manufacture
Ratomka, Belarus
257 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 245,513
Of Ratomk and the Minsk district and by Rakovskoye e.g. and of 5 km from Mkadploshchad 257 м…

