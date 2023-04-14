Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District

Commercial real estate in Lahoysk District, Belarus

Manufacturein cudzienicy, Belarus
Manufacture
cudzienicy, Belarus
197 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23,525
Warehousein Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Warehouse
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
1 269 m²
€ 33,285
Sale. Warehouse Address: gp. Cribs, microdistrict “ Military town ”. Area - 1268.5 m2 The en…
Commercial 6 roomsin Astrosycy, Belarus
Commercial 6 rooms
Astrosycy, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 284 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 162,867
Residential building for year-round living in the village. Ostroshitsy, Logoisk direction 25…
Commercialin Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 000 m²
€ 492,519
For sale is a plot of 12 hectares of pine forest with a lake of 3.9 hectares ( property ). B…
Shop 30 roomsin Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Shop 30 rooms
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
30 Number of rooms 2 450 m² 1/3 Floor
Price on request
The building is for sale multifunctional ( administrative-commercial )!   The building …
Commercialin Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
487 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 814,336
For sale & nbsp; Recreation center with a tree nursery for ornamental plants near Lake Burye…
Restaurant 7 roomsin Astrosycy, Belarus
Restaurant 7 rooms
Astrosycy, Belarus
7 Number of rooms 119 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 45,241
Incomplete capital structure in the village of the Ostroshitsy Minsk region. Logoisky p - n …
Commercial 6 roomsin Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Commercial 6 rooms
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 1 390 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 143,414
One-story detached building in the village of Pleshchenitsa, Logoisky district of the Minsk …
Manufacture 7 roomsin Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 7 rooms
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
7 Number of rooms 422 m² Number of floors 3
€ 122,150
For sale building for production, warehouse, office in the village. Dobrenevo, Logoisky p - …
Commercialin Izbisca, Belarus
Commercial
Izbisca, Belarus
1/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale & nbsp; SCHOOL'S OVER & nbsp; area 1028 m2, & nbsp; in & nbsp; Logoisk district, d.…
Commercial 8 roomsin Izbisca, Belarus
Commercial 8 rooms
Izbisca, Belarus
8 Number of rooms 690 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,620
PRICE TREATY!!! STOCK SCHOOLS & nbsp; area 1028 m2, and nbsp; in and nbsp; Logo district, …
Manufacture 5 roomsin Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 5 rooms
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 373 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 135,723
For sale Production, Vesnino village, Logoysky district, Logoyskoye, for example, 20 km from…
Restaurantin Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
99 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 36,193
For sale Cafe, Silici, Logoysky District, Logoysky e.g., 32 km from MKAD from 3 premises,…

Properties features in Lahoysk District, Belarus

