Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Established business
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Lahoysk District
Commercial real estate in Lahoysk District, Belarus
Astrosycki sielski Saviet
4
Pleshchanitsy
3
Zadorjeuski sielski Saviet
2
Hajnienski sielski Saviet
1
Januskavicki sielski Saviet
1
Lahojski sielski Saviet
1
Pliescanicki sielski Saviet
1
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Manufacture
cudzienicy, Belarus
197 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 23,525
Warehouse
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
1 269 m²
€ 33,285
Sale. Warehouse Address: gp. Cribs, microdistrict “ Military town ”. Area - 1268.5 m2 The en…
Commercial 6 rooms
Astrosycy, Belarus
6 Number of rooms
284 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 162,867
Residential building for year-round living in the village. Ostroshitsy, Logoisk direction 25…
Commercial
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 000 m²
€ 492,519
For sale is a plot of 12 hectares of pine forest with a lake of 3.9 hectares ( property ). B…
Shop 30 rooms
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
30 Number of rooms
2 450 m²
1/3 Floor
Price on request
The building is for sale multifunctional ( administrative-commercial )! The building …
Commercial
Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
487 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 814,336
For sale & nbsp; Recreation center with a tree nursery for ornamental plants near Lake Burye…
Restaurant 7 rooms
Astrosycy, Belarus
7 Number of rooms
119 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 45,241
Incomplete capital structure in the village of the Ostroshitsy Minsk region. Logoisky p - n …
Commercial 6 rooms
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
6 Number of rooms
1 390 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 143,414
One-story detached building in the village of Pleshchenitsa, Logoisky district of the Minsk …
Manufacture 7 rooms
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
7 Number of rooms
422 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 122,150
For sale building for production, warehouse, office in the village. Dobrenevo, Logoisky p - …
Commercial
Izbisca, Belarus
1/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale & nbsp; SCHOOL'S OVER & nbsp; area 1028 m2, & nbsp; in & nbsp; Logoisk district, d.…
Commercial 8 rooms
Izbisca, Belarus
8 Number of rooms
690 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 22,620
PRICE TREATY!!! STOCK SCHOOLS & nbsp; area 1028 m2, and nbsp; in and nbsp; Logo district, …
Manufacture 5 rooms
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
373 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 135,723
For sale Production, Vesnino village, Logoysky district, Logoyskoye, for example, 20 km from…
Restaurant
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
99 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 36,193
For sale Cafe, Silici, Logoysky District, Logoysky e.g., 32 km from MKAD from 3 premises,…
Properties features in Lahoysk District, Belarus
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map