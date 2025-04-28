Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lahojsk District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Lahojsk District, Belarus

3 properties total found
Manufacture 373 m² in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 373 m²
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 373 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale Production, Vesnino village, Logoysky district, Logoyskoye, for example, 20 km from…
$148,000
Manufacture 285 m² in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Manufacture 285 m²
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/1
A brick building of 285 sq.m. prepared for production. Six rooms and a large hall for 113 sq…
$39,999
Manufacture 855 m² in Astrosycy, Belarus
Manufacture 855 m²
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 855 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale a building with a total area of ​​854.5 sq.m., located in the village of O…
$420,000
