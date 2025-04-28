Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lahojsk District, Belarus

Office 1 381 m² in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Office 1 381 m²
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 1 381 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale unfinished mothballed building  1381 sq.m for warehouse, office or production. Plot…
Price on request
Manufacture 373 m² in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 373 m²
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 373 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale Production, Vesnino village, Logoysky district, Logoyskoye, for example, 20 km from…
$148,000
Commercial property 120 000 m² in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 120 000 m²
Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 000 m²
For sale is a plot of 12 hectares of pine forest with a lake of 3.9 hectares ( property ). B…
$544,330
Commercial property 453 m² in Auhustova, Belarus
Commercial property 453 m²
Auhustova, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 453 m²
Floor 2/2
You will not find the best quality, they don’t build it anymore. Almost 600 K. Conditional. …
$279,900
Commercial property 1 294 m² in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 294 m²
Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 294 m²
Floor 1/1
on sale (can be rented) in good condition. Suitable for doing business. *near the asphalt ro…
$35,000
Manufacture 285 m² in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Manufacture 285 m²
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/1
A brick building of 285 sq.m. prepared for production. Six rooms and a large hall for 113 sq…
$39,999
Commercial property 333 m² in Lahaza, Belarus
Commercial property 333 m²
Lahaza, Belarus
Area 333 m²
Floor 1/1
Buy a business in the village of Logoza, per. 3rd youth, 332.6 sq.m. the contract number wi…
$130,000
Restaurant 99 m² in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 99 m²
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale conveniently located building specialized for catering (roadside cafe) with its par…
$53,000
Commercial property 744 m² in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Commercial property 744 m²
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 744 m²
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention a site with a capital structure located at the address: Minsk reg…
$180,000
Shop 145 m² in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 145 m²
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a plot of land of 10.5 acres with a brick store building of 145 m2 in the village o…
$15,000
Commercial property 690 m² in Izbisca, Belarus
Commercial property 690 m²
Izbisca, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 690 m²
Floor 1/1
PRICE TREATY!!! STOCK SCHOOLS   area 1028 m2, and nbsp; in and nbsp; Logo district, d.   Ch…
$45,000
Commercial property 503 m² in Kalacy, Belarus
Commercial property 503 m²
Kalacy, Belarus
Area 503 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale, the building is specialized for education and upbringing (there is an opportunity t…
$35,000
Warehouse 1 122 m² in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 122 m²
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 1 122 m²
For sale plot of 1 ha in Logoysky district (d. Svidno), 35 km from MKAD. Excellent location,…
$29,000
Manufacture 855 m² in Astrosycy, Belarus
Manufacture 855 m²
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 855 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale a building with a total area of ​​854.5 sq.m., located in the village of O…
$420,000
Commercial property 1 490 m² in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 490 m²
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 490 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale buildings of more than 1530 m2 + land plot of 2.8144 ha (ready to change the purpos…
$325,000
Commercial property 20 m² in Akalouski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 20 m²
Akalouski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a ready-made business lake Kargavshchina 12 hectares, near the village of Okolovo, b…
$95,000
Warehouse 744 m² in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Warehouse 744 m²
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 744 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention a plot with a permanent structure, located at the address: Minsk …
$180,000
